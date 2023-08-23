In Pics: Celebration Of Chandrayaan-3's Success At Nehru Planetarium

Here's a glimpse of how those who witnessed this historic feat from New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium celebrated the success.

India has become the first country to land a spacecraft near moon's south pole.

New Delhi:

After weeks of speculation, Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed on moon today. India has become the first country to land a spacecraft near moon's south pole. After witnessing this historic success, the entire country burst into celebration. Here's a glimpse of how those who witnessed this historic feat from New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium celebrated the success. 

elohd998

Children sharing hugs at Nehru Planatarium after watching Chandrayan-3 landing on Moon.

t2f9599g

Children get themselves photographed in space suits with portraits of Indian astronauts at Nehru Planatarium after witnessing Chandrayan-3's success.

2o63orb8

Time for selfies at the Nehru Planatarium after watching Chandrayan-3's landing on Moon.

1ok1u5no

A couple dances in joy at the Nehru Planatarium after watching Chandrayan-3's successfully landing on Moon.

hvgdgcs

Father-Daughter duo celebrates at Nehru Planatarium after watching Chandrayan-3's landing on Moon.

mocbd3o

After the tense 20 minutes of Chandrayaan-3's descent to the moon, moments of relief and joy at Nehru Planatarium.

