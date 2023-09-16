'Rocket Woman' Ritu Karidhal Wins Praise From Rajnath Singh After Chandrayaan-3 Success

Ritu Karidhal played a significant role in Chandrayaan-3 mission's success, Rajnath Singh said (File)

Weeks after India made a successful touchdown on the South Pole of the lunar surface, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday praised ISRO woman scientist, Ritu Karidhal, saying that the "Rocket Woman" from Lucknow played a significant role in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

He was addressing an Amber Foundation event in his parliamentary constituency, Lucknow.

Taking note of the 'historical touchdown', Mr Singh said, "India became the first country to land on the South pole of the lunar surface. You will be happy to know that I am discussing this because of Ritu Karidhal, a woman from Lucknow, who is a scientist in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and has also played a significant contribution in this. Today we know her as Rocket Woman."

He said such women are bringing glory not only to our Lucknow but also to the country in the entire world.

Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava was born and brought up in Lucknow and is a trained Aerospace Engineer. As a scientist, she works with the Indian Space Research Organisation where she was the Deputy Operations Director for India's Mars Orbital Mission, Mangalyaan, which created history by becoming the first mission to reach Mars successfully in its first attempt. For her deep involvement in space sciences, Dr Karidhal is fondly referred to as India's "Rocket Woman".

The Chandrayaan-3's lander module Vikram touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole, after a 40-day journey into space, making India the first country to do so.

India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

