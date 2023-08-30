Rajasthan BJP's Mass Outreach Programme Features Chandrayaan-3 Success

The event highlighted India's successful third Moon Mission --Chandrayaan-3

Preparing to take on the Congress in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the opposition BJP on Wednesday organised an event in Chittorgarh. The event "Nav Madata Sangam" highlighted India's successful third Moon Mission --Chandrayaan-3 with a video showing a replica of the Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan lifting from the ground to the sky.

The event started from Mewar region and was organised under the leadership of CP Joshi, the Chittorgarh MP, who is also the state BJP chief. The video shows huge crowd waving the Tricolour, cheering for the Chandrayaan-3 with Mr Joshi addressing a public gathering as Saare Jaahan se Acha plays in the background.

The attempt by the BJP to reach out to the masses ahead of the Assembly elections is significant as it plans to ouster the Ashok-Gehlot government. Assembly polls in Rajasthan is slated for later this year.

India created history on August 23 by becoming the first country to achieve a soft landing near the south pole of the moon. The successful conduct of what was the maiden lunar landing mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also put India in an elite club of nations featuring the US, Russia, and China.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Rajasthan has promised free electricity up to 100 units and fixed rate for the next 100. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had promised huge subsidies on cooking gas.

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly election, the Congress announced a slew of promises--monthly free allowances, free 200 units of electricity and 10 kilograms of rice which helped the grand the old party script history in the southern state.

BJP, which is still smarting over its defeat, is gleeful over the ruling party's predicament. BJP MP Pratap Sinha has urged people not to pay electricity bills from June 1 if their consumption is below 200 units.