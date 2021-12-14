PM's Night Inspection Pics With Yogi Adityanath After Varanasi Solo Show

A meeting with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states that continued till midnight, a late-night walk to inspect development work in Varanasi and a visit to Banaras railway station - Prime Minister Narendra Modi was up and about till late into Monday night after a packed day of events at the inauguration of the first phase of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor.

Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city. pic.twitter.com/Nw3JLnum3m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

In photographs posted by the Prime Minister on Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could be seen accompanying him on the walk in the temple town and the visit to the recently revamped station.

Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

This was in sharp contrast to the events in the morning, which were largely a solo affair by the Prime Minister, from the inauguration of the temple corridor to the flower shower on construction workers to a drive in Varanasi's historic lanes.

While the day's events indicated that the Prime Minister would be the BJP's main face for the crucial Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year, the night's photographs sent a message that Mr Adityanath, too, would be a key figure in the party's campaign.

The photographs also appeared to send a message that Mr Adityanath has the backing of the Prime Minister as the party plays up its "double engine government" plank in the run-up to the polls.

Just concluded an extensive meeting in Kashi with @BJP4India Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. pic.twitter.com/UCUsMndhwW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

The BJP has also put up a show of unity through the Varanasi events as all its Chief Ministers from across the country reached the temple town for the grand events. The Prime Minister also held a review meeting with them.

On Day 2 of his visit, the Prime Minister will be attending a programme at a famous temple complex on the outskirts of Varanasi before returning to Delhi.