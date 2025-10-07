PM Wishes Putin On 73rd Birthday, Says Looking Forward To Welcoming Him To India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming him in India for the upcoming India-Russia annual summit.

In a phone conversation, Modi and Putin reviewed the progress in bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership, sources said.

Modi conveyed to the Russian leader that he looks forward to welcoming him in India.

The India-Russia annual summit is set to take place in early December.

