In Parties' 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' Plans, Echoes Of Political Divide

Various political parties are planning to commemorate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on Wednesday with distinct themes, highlighting the deep political divisions over its historical significance.

In March last year, the Centre announced that it would celebrate September 17 every year as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' to mark the erstwhile Hyderabad State's liberation from the Nizam's rule after police action under 'Operation Polo' and its accession to India.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to be the chief guest at the celebrations organised by the central government at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. Mr Singh, who has already arrived in the city, will hoist the national flag and take the salute during a parade by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The celebrations, organised by the Ministry of Culture, will also include a series of cultural programs showcasing Telangana's heritage.

The choice of the Defence Minister as the chief guest for the fourth consecutive year of central government celebrations underscores the BJP's push to frame the day as a national event commemorating the region's liberation from tyrannical rule. Mr Singh is also scheduled to unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

For the ruling Congress government in the state, however, the day will be celebrated as 'Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam' (People's Governance Day). Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lead the main state-level event, focusing on showcasing the government's flagship welfare schemes and people-centric governance.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will continue to observe the day as 'National Integration Day', a theme it adopted during its tenure. The party's events will likely focus on the historical context of the state's merger with India and the composite culture of Hyderabad.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will also mark the day as 'National Integration Day,' organising a 'Tiranga bike rally' and a public meeting. The AIMIM's events are viewed as a direct counter to the BJP's 'Liberation Day' narrative.

Left parties such as the CPI, on the other hand, will commemorate the day by focusing on the 'Telangana Armed Struggle', highlighting the peasant rebellion against the Nizam's rule that they believe was a key factor in the state's eventual integration with India.