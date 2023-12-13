In Parliament Security Breach, Colour Gas Canisters Used: What Are They?

In a major security breach in Parliament today, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted yellow smoke, triggering chaos inside the House.

The two men were overpowered by alert MPS and security personnel inside the Lok Sabha chamber.

Video footage from inside the chamber shows one man frantically hurdling desks while his accomplice unleashing a dense veil of smoke from the visitors' gallery, shrouding the Lok Sabha in a yellowish mist. Both individuals were ultimately apprehended by alert MPs and security personnel.

What Are Colour Gas Canisters?

Smoke cans or smoke bombs are legal in most countries and are available in almost all retail markets. Their usage varies depending on the purpose. These cans are used both by military personnel and also by civilians at a sporting event or a photoshoot.

Smoke screens, formed by the thick smoke emitted from smoke grenades are widely used in military and law enforcement operations. Dense smoke clouds obscure troop movements, making them invisible to enemy eyes, and provide crucial cover during military ops. Smoke cans are also used in marking target zones for airstrikes, troop landings, and evacuation points.

In photography, smoke cans are a common feature to create effects and illusions.

In sports, particularly football, smoke canisters are used by fans to display the colours of their respective clubs. In European football, fan clubs, or 'ultras' as they are often termed, use smoke cans and pyros to create intimidating atmospheres for visiting teams.

Two Others Detained Outside Parliament

A man and a woman were detained today for protesting near the Parliament building with containers releasing yellow smoke, police said.

Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25) were detained in front of the Transport Bhawan, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Speaker Assures Probe

The Lok Sabha resumed its session at 2 pm.

Speaker Om Birla addressed the agitated parliamentarians, stating, "We are investigating the matter and have asked Delhi Police to join the inquiry. I have gotten an update on the smoke. There is no serious threat from it. I would like to assure you all of that. I am here too. Sitting here with you all. Let us now wait for more details that surface after the investigation."