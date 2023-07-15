In Noida, Disaster Team Rescues Bull That Costs More Than A House

The NDRF team has posted photos and videos of them saving goats too.

Animals stranded in Noida due to floodwater from the overflowing Yamuna have got a helping hand from disaster rescue teams, and one of the notable evacuees is a bull from the coveted 'Pritam' bloodline, which costs an eye-popping Rs 1 crore.

Posting photos and videos of the team rescuing cattle and goats, the 8th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ghaziabad tweeted, "Team @8NdrfGhaziabad has rescued 3 cattles including India's No.1 Bull "PRITAM" costing 1 Cr. from Noida. NDRF teams are working hard to save lives in flood affected areas."

One of the videos posted by the team shows two buffaloes, with ring buoys around their bodies, being held up by personnel on either side of a boat as it makes its way through floodwater.

Water from the Yamuna has inundated nearly 550 hectares of land along the river's banks in Noida, displacing more than 5,000 people and impacting eight villages, news agency PTI reported.

The water level in the river, which has shattered a 45-year-old record this year, has come down to 207.68 metres, which is still two metres over the danger mark.

