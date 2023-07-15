'Situation Will Be Normal If...': Arvind Kejriwal As Yamuna Floods Delhi

Delhi flooding: The weather office has predicted more showers today

As Delhi battles with severe flooding after the record rain, and the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana swelled water levels in the Yamuna, the weather office has predicted more showers for the national capital today.



Light rain pounded several parts of Delhi yesterday as well.

After breaching a 45-year record, the Yamuna which runs through the national capital, came down to 207.68 metres this morning even as several areas in Delhi remained flooded.

The river had reached a record width of 208.66 meters earlier this week, surpassing the previous high of 207.49 meters in 1978.

The Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called in as the water submerged key areas of central Delhi, including ITO and Rajghat. The road outside Hanuman Mandir, Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony, Civil Lines are also heavily waterlogged.

The floodwaters even reached the Supreme Court and some crematoriums in Delhi, including Nigam Bodh Ghat.

Three boys drowned while trying to swim in the floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur Chowk area. These were the first deaths reported in the city since the Yamuna water crossed the danger mark.

As roads turned into little rivers, the authorities continued the rescue work. Dogs and cattle were also among the evacuees.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last evening said the work is on to open the five gates of Yamuna Barrage so that the water flows back to the barrage. "The first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened. Soon all the five gates will be opened," Mr Kejriwal said.

"We are trying our best to bring the situation back to normal," he said.

Over 4,500 traffic personnel have been deployed in affected areas to decongest traffic and help commuters, police said, adding, the traffic restrictions will be lifted depending on how fast the water recedes.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools, and colleges be closed till Sunday.

The city government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential items, into the city from the four borders, including Singhu.