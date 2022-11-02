In Need For Mid-Week Josh? Anand Mahindra's New Post Talks About Women's Power At Work

The post has accumulated 945 likes

If you're on the lookout for some mid-week motivation, this tweet by Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra can help with a good dose of motivation. Mr Mahindra, who is known for his quirky and informative tweets recently shared a list of countries with the highest share of female pilots in the world in 2021. Well, India was the leading country in terms of female pilots in the world, with roughly 12.4 per cent of Indian pilots being female. The statistics were credited to the World of Statistics.

Along with the post, Mr Mahindra wrote, "Looking for something to provide mid-week 'josh?' Then check this out. Hello world, this is Nari Shakti at work."

Looking for something to provide mid-week ‘josh?' Then check this out. Hello world, this is Nari Shakti at work… #MidweekMomentumhttps://t.co/0gs6jjahii — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 2, 2022

The post was shared on Wednesday and it has accumulated 945 likes and 77 retweets so far. A user wrote, "More power to them. It may be coz they weigh less. Every pound counts in the air." Another user commented, "Not only in sky profile profession if one considers the contributions of the female workforce to a nation's GDP, but the contributions of the female workforce in Northeast India would also definitely be significant in the world." "This is real feminism," the third commented.

Earlier, Mr Mahindra posted a photo of a Scorpio N, the company's latest offering. According to his tweet, the satin black Scorpio N is owned by Arun Panwar and modified by a Delhi-based bodywork shop.

"All I can say is WOW! I'm fond of my own #ScorpioN 'Lal Bheem' but I have to admit that I now have strong feelings of envy. It's the closest thing to a Batmobile. Bravo to owner Arun Panwar & Delhi-based Wrapaholix for creating this Napoli Black, satin matt finish," the Mahindra Group chairman said in the tweet.

He also posted a screenshot of the news article that shows the satin black-painted Scorpio N.

