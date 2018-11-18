In Dabholkar Murder Case, CBI Gets 45-Day Extension To File Chargesheet

Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013. (File)

A Pune Sessions Court on Saturday granted a 45-day extension to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file chargesheet in activist Narendra Dabholkar's murder case.

The court had earlier granted 90-day period, which will expire on November 18, to CBI to file the supplementary chargesheet against five of the six accused.

On Thursday, the CBI told the court that it has invoked terror charges against the accused- Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure-in the case as the murder was committed to create "terror" in the society. The probe agency had also urged the court to grant a further extension of 90 days to file chargesheet against the accused.

The CBI arrested six people including Hindu Janajagruti Samiti member Virendrasinh Tawde, Andure and Kalaskar, in connection with the murder case. The probe agency had filed a charge sheet against Tawde in 2016.

Narendra Dabholkar, who was the founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) was shot dead on August 20, 2013, by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk.