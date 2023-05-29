In Meet With UK Minister, S Jaishankar Calls For Security Of Consulates

S Jaishankar tweeted, "Underlined the obligation to ensure security of our diplomatic missions".

Foreign minister S Jaishankar has asked visiting UK minister Lord Tariq Ahmad to ensure security of India's diplomatic missions in the UK and prevent misuse of democratic freedoms.

Met with UK MOS Lord @tariqahmadbt today in New Delhi.



Discussed a broad range of issues, from FTA and South Asia to Indo-Pacific and G20.



Underlined the obligation to ensure security of our diplomatic missions and prevent misuse of democratic freedoms. pic.twitter.com/BuhrZ7zRp4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 29, 2023

Later in the day, Lord Ahmad, UK's Minister of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, visited the North Block to meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

"UK and India share a strong friendship and common values. Had positive discussions with senior officials in Delhi around keeping UK India collaboration on science and technology, trade, justice and G 20," Lord Ahmad tweeted after meeting G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kanth, Chief Coordinator Harsh Singhla and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

NDTV has learnt the Union Home Ministry has asserted that action needs to be taken against "Pro-Khalistani supporters" responsible for vandalisation at the Indian High Commission in March.

Earlier this month, a team of National Investigation Agency officials landed in the UK and met officials of Scotland Yard and Metropolitan Police in London.

"Details about suspects and digital evidence related to attack was discussed," a senior official said.

On March 19, pro-Khalistan protesters broke windows of the High Commission in London and forcibly removed the Indian flag. The incident had led to outrage in India and the foreign ministry had issued a demarche accusing the UK of not providing the mission adequate security despite repeated requests.

In what was seen as a retaliatory gesture, the Delhi Police withdrew security barricades placed outside the British High Commission.

In April, the Home Ministry had handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency after a meeting with representatives from Britain. The National Investigation Agency had subsequently opened its inquiry into the incident.

But relations were slowly restored after the London metropolitan police increased presence around the mission, and the British High Commissioner Alex Ellis expressed regret, saying more recently that he too would have been "equally angry" over such an incident.