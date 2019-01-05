In Meet With Ajit Doval, Afghan National Security Advisor Praises India

Hamdullah Mohib met Ajit Doval (left) in Delhi.

Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib Friday appreciated India's role in reconstruction of the war-ravaged country during talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in New Delhi.

Mr Mohib's appreciation for India's developmental assistance came amid US President Donald Trump's comments mocking New Delhi's role in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Mr Mohib briefed the Indian side about the security situation as well as the reconciliation process in Afghanistan, besides preparation for the upcoming presidential elections.

The Afghan NSA arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day visit.

"He (Mohib) appreciated the assistance provided by India for economic development and reconstruction of Afghanistan and also for human resource development, including training of Afghan National Defence and Security Forces in India," the foreign ministry said.

It said Mr Doval conveyed India's continued support for the efforts of the government and the people of Afghanistan to bring peace, security and prosperity in that country.

"He mentioned that India supports all efforts for peace and reconciliation that are Afghan owned, Afghan led and Afghan controlled," it said.

The Indian side also conveyed to the Afghan NSA that regional and international partners of Afghanistan need to work keeping in mind the priorities, wishes and desire of the Afghan people.

"India welcomes the fact that the people of Afghanistan have time and again reposed faith in democratic governance and the forthcoming presidential elections in Afghanistan will further deepen the roots of democracy in Afghanistan," the MEA said.

While referring to billions of dollars the US was spending in Afghanistan, US President Trump, during a cabinet meeting, brought up contributions by India and several other countries and referred to PM Modi as an example of how world leaders were talking about their developmental assistance in the country.

"I could give you an example where I get along very well with India and Prime Minister Modi. But he is constantly telling me, he built a library in Afghanistan. Library! That''s like five hours of what we spend (in Afghanistan)," Mr Trump said this week.