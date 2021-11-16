In Major Crackdown On Child Sex Abuse, CBI Searches Across 14 States

CBI searchs are being carried out across 14 states.

In a major crackdown on child sex abuse, the CBI is carrying out searches at 76 locations spread across 14 states.

Twenty-three cases were filed on Sunday by the probe agency against 83 people over allegations linked to online child sexual abuse and exploitation. They have been accused of posting and circulating objectionable content online.

Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh are the states where the searches are being carried out.