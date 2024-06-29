Searches In Mumbai, Nagpur Over Corruption In 2 Passport Seva Kendra Centres

The CBI has now registered several FIRs in connection with the case (Representational)

The CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Nagpur on Saturday in connection with alleged large-scale corruption in two Passport Seva Kendra centres in Mumbai, officials said.

They said the agency conducted a joint surprise check at the Passport Seva Kendra centres in which "large-scale corruption" was detected.

The CBI has now registered several FIRs in connection with the case, the officials said.

