Congress Wins Key Election In Maharashtra's Kasba Peth

Congress workers celebrate after the party's candidate won the Kasba Peth bypoll.

Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar won the by-elections in Maharashtra's Kasba Peth today, beating BJP candidate Hemant Rasane by over 12,000 votes. Counting is also underway for another seat in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee vice president and former MLC Mohan Joshi claimed victory for Dhangekar as Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers broke into a celebration outside the counting centre.

The polls were held after the death of incumbent BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak (Kasba) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad), were held on February 26, registering an average voter turnout of 50 per cent.

The polls pitted the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against the MVA alliance of the Congress, Nationalist NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).