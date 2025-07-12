In Madhya Pradesh's Nishad Outreach, A BJP Push For Bihar Polls

Aiming to hit two targets with one arrow ahead of the Bihar elections, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday organised its first-ever event named after Nishadraj, a friend of Lord Ram in the Ramayana who helped him, Laxman and Sita cross the river Ganga in his boat during their period of exile. The event, for the largely fishing-dependent Nishad community, is significant because the Nishads also have a big presence in Bihar.

While the conference focused on fishery development and socio-economic support for the Nishad community, its political undertones were unmistakable, especially since the Nishad and Manjhi vote banks are decisive players in nearly 45 of Bihar's 243 Assembly seats in Bihar.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made it clear in his address that this was not just a welfare initiative, but a cultural and emotional connect. Referring to Nishadraj, Mr Yadav said: "Maharaj Nishadraj, the devoted friend of Lord Shri Ram, was the first to recognise his divinity. Our fishermen brave the water's depths for their livelihood. This is an act of immense courage and tradition, and it deserves recognition."

The BJP hopes that this outreach from a party-ruled state will serve as an example of inclusion and empowerment not just in Bihar, but also in Uttar Pradesh, where the Nishad community plays a key role as well, and where elections will be held in 2027.

The party has been actively cultivating ties with migrants and communities from Bihar living in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier this year, the BJP celebrated Bihar Day with grand programmes under the "Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat" campaign, with the presence of top leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and then BJP state president VD Sharma.

Now, with the Nishadraj Sammelan, the party is tapping into cultural identity and livelihood concerns to bolster support in Bihar.

The Sammelan wasn't just symbolic, it came with big-ticket announcements: Fisherman Credit Cards were distributed to 2 lakh families, 453 Smart Fish Parlours will be set up with an investment of Rs 22.65 crore. 3,360 Cage Fish Farming Units will be started at the Indira Sagar Dam with an outlay of Rs 92 crore, a state-of-the-art Aqua Park will be opened in Bhopal at a cost of Rs 40 crore and a Modern Hatchery will be set up for fish seed production at a cost of Rs 217 crore, aimed at reducing reliance on Bengal.

Mr Yadav declared fish farming as a new-age industry, emphasising modernisation, skill development, and youth employment.

While the previous BJP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had marked Fishermen Welfare Day every year on July 10, the Sammelan marked a more strategic shift - from ceremonial to tactical. By invoking Nishadraj's legacy and backing it with tangible welfare programs, the Yadav government is setting a development-cum-outreach template.

The symbolic proposal to install a grand statue of Lord Nishadraj in Sairspata, Bhopal, only strengthens the intent.