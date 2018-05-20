Congress Workers Pickpocketed While Welcoming Kamal Nath. One Lost 55,000

"Incidents of pickpocketing were reported when workers and leaders of the Congress had gathered near a helipad at New Betul ground. Several victims have filed police complaints," said Kotwali police station in charge Rajesh Sahu.

Betul:  Several Congress workers, who had gathered to welcome state unit chief Kamal Nath in Betul, today lost their wallets to pickpockets, police said. "Incidents of pickpocketing were reported when workers and leaders of the Congress had gathered near a helipad at New Betul ground. Several victims have filed police complaints," said Kotwali police station in charge Rajesh Sahu.

He said that one of the victims had stated that he lost Rs 55,000 while two others had lost Rs 15,000 and Rs 12,000.

He said that efforts were underway to catch the pickpockets.

Mr Nath was in Betul to attend a convention organised by the Congress' district committee.

