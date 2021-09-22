In Madhya Pradesh, Woman Beaten Up, Chemical Poured In Her Eyes

Police have arrested two accused in connection with the incident.

A 21-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district has suffered serious damage to her eyes after some residents of her village abducted her and her brother, beat them up and then poured an acid-like chemical into her eyes.

The woman, who was admitted to the Panna district hospital, has now been referred to a medical college in Rewa.

A resident of Barauha village in Panna district, the woman told the media that she and her brother were abducted by some people from the village yesterday on the suspicion that they had helped a girl in the village elope with a man.

After abducting them, the accused allegedly took them to a forest area and assaulted them. They also harassed the woman and when she objected, poured an acid-like chemical in both her eyes and rubbed them.

"They brutally beat up me and my brother. Later, one of them attacked me with tezab (acid). They later dumped us in the village and escaped," she told reporters.

Superintendent of Police, Panna district, Dharmraj Meena said police registered a case in the matter and arrested two accused within five hours of the complaint. The accused, he said, were tracked down by the help of the cyber cell.