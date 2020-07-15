In Letter To President, Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Politicising MLA's Death

Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found dead outside a shop in North Dinajpur district

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind has said the "suspected suicide" by a BJP MLA in the state is being portrayed as a "political case" by the opposition BJP.

BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging outside a shop on Monday in North Dinajpur district, 454 km from Kolkata, triggering allegations from the BJP that he was killed. The West Bengal Police has said a suicide note was found in the politician's pocket.

"...This is in the context of your meeting with a delegation of BJP who might have appraised you with some distorted fact," Ms Banerjee said in the letter to President Kovind.

"His body was found on a hanging condition from a tin shed/verandah in front of a mobile shop which he used to visit to meet the local people. On receipt of post mortem and on primary investigation, West Bengal Police has reported that it is a case of suspected suicide and could be related to some local money transfer activities," Ms Banerjee said in the letter.

"The note found in a pocket of the deceased also names two persons who are allegedly found to be related to such money transfer activities in the locality. Therefore, I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case being projected by BJP," the Chief Minister said.

A family member of the BJP MLA has said some people came to the house at 1 am and called him away. "The people who came and called him away were some miscreants who must have killed him. He was a sitting MLA. The CBI must probe his death," Mr Ray's nephew Girish Chandra Ray said on Monday.

BJP chief JP Nadda was among those who tweeted on the MLA's death. "The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable. This speaks of the Gunda Raj & failure of law and order in the Mamta govt. People will not forgive such a govt in the future. We strongly condemn this," Mr Nadda tweeted.

Mr Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment - a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes - on a Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket backed by the Congress in 2016, but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha election.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)