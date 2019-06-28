Denied Ambulance, Pregnant Jharkhand Woman Taken To 3 Hospitals On Bike

The woman was reportedly referred to three hospitals because of the unavailability of sufficient blood.

An unconscious and profusely bleeding pregnant woman on Wednesday was brought to a community health centre in Jharkhand's Latehar on a motorcycle as the hospital did not send an ambulance, her family alleged.

The ordeal for Shanti Devi, a resident of Chatuag village did not end there. After travelling over 10 kilometres from her village on a motorcycle to the health centre, she was referred to the Latehar Sardar Hospital to which she was again taken on the motorcycle.

Doctors at the hospital then referred her to another hospital in Ranchi, where she was finally admitted.

The woman was reportedly referred to three different hospitals because of the unavailability of sufficient blood.

"My wife has been suffering from fever for the past three days and she was bleeding too. I dialled 108 to request an ambulance but we did not get it," said Kamal Ganjhu, Shanti Devi's husband.

"Her haemoglobin count was too low when she came to the hospital. Our blood bank did not have an adequate amount of her blood group. Hence, we decided to shift her further," said District Civil Surgeon, Shivpoojan Sharma.

"The allegations of the ambulance being denied are completely baseless. We were informed that the ambulance came within 40 minutes from the village. If one is in need of an ambulance, they must wait for some time," the surgeon said.

He also claimed that the condition of the woman is now stable and is being treated effectively at the Ranchi hospital.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability