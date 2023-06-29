In BJP's Late-Night Meet, 2024 Polls And Reshuffle On Agenda

The meeting was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Senior BJP leaders held a meeting last night to discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said. The meeting, held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders.

The meeting comes just days after PM Modi returned from the US. Sources also said that a major reshuffle may have been discussed at the meeting which lasted for over five hours.

In his address to BJP workers, PM Modi has already announced that the government would push to implement a Uniform Civil Code nationwide, an agenda that has always been part of BJP's manifestos.

A loss in Karnataka has pushed the BJP to tweak its campaign template for the next round of state elections due later this year. Four crucial states are going to polls -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Of these, only Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The party is hoping to cash in on the revolving door trend in Rajasthan and anti-incumbency in the two others to work in its favour.

Last month, union ministers and senior organisational members of BJP conducted a month-long mass connect exercise to mark the Modi government's ninth anniversary, a move that was also seen as the ruling party's mega outreach to drum up support ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.