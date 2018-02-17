In Justin Trudeau's Delhi Touchdown, All The Camera Love Goes To This Guy As he arrived in the capital for his first state visit to India, the Canadian Prime Minister stepped out of the aircraft with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier James Trudeau. The family posed with folded hands for the cameras with the signature Indian greeting - Namaste.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Saturday evening, landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to kick-start his week-long visit to India.



As he arrived in the capital for his first state visit to India, the Canadian Prime Minister stepped out of the aircraft with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier James Trudeau. The family posed with folded hands for the cameras with the signature Indian greeting - Namaste.



Soon after, as the family was walking down the plane, Trudeau's youngest son, Hadrien, refused to take help from his mother and held onto the aircraft rail while walking down the steps. Even as Trudeau senior and family were being received by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh and Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup, Hadrien paraded around the runway with a bouquet of flowers and stole the show at the airport.



This is not the first time that Hadrien grabbed eyeballs. He has often accompanied Justin Trudeau for press briefings in Canada. Last year, the Canada PM shared







The Canadian Prime Minister often shares pictures of his son on his instagram account. In one of the pictures, Hadrien, who is four now, can be seen with former US President Barack Obama.





Meanwhile, in the coming week, Mr Trudeau will participate in business round-tables to promote trade, investment and job creation between India and Canada. Mr Trudeau and PM Narendra Modi who meet on February 23, are expected to also focus on areas including civil nuclear cooperation, space, defense, energy and education, apart from trade and business.



Apart from New Delhi and Mumbai, he will also visit Agra's Taj Mahal, Amritsar's Golden Temple and Ahmedabad in PM Modi's home state of Gujarat which also has a significant diaspora in Canada.



While father Trudeau focuses on boosting the India-Canada bilateral relationship, his youngest son is sure to capture the paparazzi and take social media by storm.



