In Jammu's Samba, 5 Pakistani Terrorists Have Crossed Over: Sources Five Pakistani terrorists have crossed over into Samba sector of Jammu via a tunnel, say sources

Share EMAIL PRINT Sources say 5 suspected terrorists crossed over from Pakistan in Samba Jammu: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Jammu on May 19, five suspected Pakistani terrorists have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir, sources have told NDTV.



Sources in the BSF (Border Security Force) say five terrorists have crossed over into the state through a tunnel in the Samba sector, in a major infiltration bid on May 14.



The five men were seen at the border but after that they went missing, BSF sources have confirmed. Security forces are now carrying out intensive search operations across the state to track the terrorists.



. "A high alert has been sounded and searches are being conducted," Kathua Superintendent of Police, Sridhar Patel told news agency Press Trust of India.



The army is conducting aerial surveillance, additional check points have been set up and the highway is being monitored, Mr Patel said.



Security installations along the highway in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts have also been put on alert.







