In Jammu and Kashmir, Opposition Parties Prep For Elections

The last assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was held in 2014.

The temperature in Kashmir Valley is hovering around freezing point, but the political temperature is well up, powered by the possibility of elections. Political parties have been holding a large number of public meetings across the region, waiting for the long-overdue electoral process to begin. While there is no timeline to the elections yet, most parties intend to stay battle ready.

The Opposition has accused the BJP of avoiding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and perpetuating direct Central rule.

"The BJP is denying democratic rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. For how long will they deny assembly elections and restoration of statehood?" said Vikar Rasool Wani, President J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, at a public meeting in Kulgam district.

Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has held series of meetings in south Kashmir, an area once considered a hotbed of terrorism. "They (the BJP) cannot escape from elections forever. If not today or tomorrow, one day they have to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Over the last one month, the National Conference says its leaders have held more than 500 public meetings across all districts.

Ghulam Nabi Azad has also hit the ground running ever since he launched his new party. Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party, the Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party have also held series of public meetings.

After revocation of the special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the Centre promised to hold elections in the newly-formed Union Territory after the delimitation exercise to redraw 90 assembly seats. The process -- marred by allegations of gerrymandering -- was competed almost eight months ago. Then the electoral rolls were revised and published in November.

In October, Home Minster Amit Shah had said the elections will be held soon after publication of electoral rolls. Things appear to have changed though, going by the state BJP.

"It is the prerogative of Election Commission to hold elections. The BJP is ready and elections will be held when the situation is conducive," said Kavinder Gupta, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party has accused the Election Commission of delaying elections and held protests. "For more than four years, there has been proxy rule by the BJP," said AAP's Harsh Dev Singh, referring to the ongoing President's rule.

The party has even submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India, demanding elections without further delay.

"The BJP, in collaboration with the Election Commission, is denying democratic rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP doesn't want elections here because its support base has shrunk," said Mr Singh.