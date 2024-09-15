In J&K Pre-Poll Twist, Jamaat-Backed Leaders and Awami Agree On Alliance

Awami Ittehad Party and Jama'at-e-Islami have come together in a strategic alliance

In a new twist to pre-assembly election politics in Jammu and Kashmir, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and former members of the banned Jama'at-e-Islami (JeI) have come together in a strategic alliance and have decided to support each other's candidates.

"The move was made by Engineer Rashid's party and Jamaat agreed to it as in the end it's a fight for a bigger cause and not for the chair," a senior officer told NDTV.

According to him, both parties knew that if they contested alone, then they would be dividing their own votes. "But now by fighting together they would be consolidating votes, especially in the south and also in north Kashmir," another officer said.

In the meeting held today, the AIP delegation was led by its chief and MP Engineer Rashid and spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, while the JeI delegation was led by Ghulam Qadir Wani. Other prominent JeI members participated in the discussions.

At the core of the meeting was the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, with both sides emphasising the need to work together in the larger interest of the region's population.

Following comprehensive deliberations, it was agreed that the AIP would support JeI-backed candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama. Similarly, JeI will throw its support behind AIP candidates across Kashmir.

In areas where both AIP and JEI have fielded candidates, the alliance has agreed to a "friendly contest", particularly in constituencies like Langate, Devsar and Zainapora. In other constituencies, mutual support will be extended to ensure a unified approach to the elections.

"With Jamaat and AIP coming together, PDP (People's Democratic Party) will suffer the most in south Kashmir, while in North Kashmir a significant dent would be seen in the National Conference vote bank," a political analyst said.

He said the move aims in stopping division of votes. "Both parties have the same base cadre, so it is a good move by them," the analyst added.

Both parties in their agreement have stressed on resolving the Kashmir issue and promoting a lasting and dignified peace in the region.

"They highlighted the rapidly evolving political landscape, both regionally and internationally, and stressed that neither JeI nor AIP can afford to remain passive observers," a source said.

After reaching an agreement, the leaders in both parties asked their cadre to spread the message of support for each other's candidates, in line with the agreement.

"The goal is to secure a resounding victory for AIP and JeI candidates, ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have strong representatives who can articulate their sentiments and aspirations," a JeI member said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chenab Valley on Monday, where he is scheduled to address three rallies.