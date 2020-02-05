2 Terrorists, 1 CRPF Soldier Killed In Jammu And Kashmir

The security personnel had been asked to remain on high alert from February 8-14

Two terrorists and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed in a gun battle in Shalteng in Parampora area outside Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the police said.

The encounter began after three bike-borne terrorists opened fire on the CRPF personnel who were posted at a mobile checking unit in the area, officials said.

One CRPF jawan was killed after being injured in the attack. He has been identified as Rajeev Ranjan, a CRPF spokesperson said.

The security forces retaliated, killing two terrorists, he said, adding that the third one was captured in an injured condition when he was trying to flee from the spot.

The spokesperson said there were intelligence inputs that terrorists would try to carry out strikes at security installations in Kashmir ahead of the 7th death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

The security personnel had been asked to remain on high alert from February 8-14, February 9 being the day Guru was hanged in 2013, February 11 when Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat was hanged in 1984, and February 14 being the anniversary of the Pulwama attack carried out by security forces last year, the spokesperson said.