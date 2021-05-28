In Jammu And Kashmir, 118-Year-Old Feels 'Protected' After COVID-19 Jab

Sher Mohammad, 118, takes COVID-19 vaccine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Centenarian Sher Mohammad feels more "confident and protected" after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. A resident of Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir, the 118-year-old, on Friday, appealed to people to get vaccinated and protect themselves from the deadly virus. Sher Mohammad took the shot yesterday during a vaccination drive organised by the administration.

"After getting the COVID-19 jab, I feel more confident and protected as the vaccine is the biggest shield against the deadly disease," Sher Mohammad was quoted by news agency Press Trust Trust of India as

saying.

He added that people should not bother about rumours on how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is and should take the shot at the earliest. "If I, at this age, can take the shot, I feel others shouldn't shy away from getting vaccinated," Sher Mohammad said.

Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, Charandeep Singh said his officers have have been repeatedly appealing to people to cooperate with the district administration to get vaccinated. There is an urgent need to break the chain of infection. The district administration has been taking several initiatives for expediting vaccination in the region, he said.

"Though a lot needs to be done to achieve the vaccination targets set for different age groups, a large number of people are coming forward for inoculation, which is a good sign," a statement issued by the district administration said. Mr Singh has asked the health department officials to set up more camps and speed-up the vaccination process and achieve the targets within the time frame.