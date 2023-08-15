In Independence Day Speech, PM Modi Addresses Citizens As Family

This was PM Modi's last Independence Day speech before next year's election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 10th Independence Day speech, addressed the people of the nation as "mere pyare pariwarjanon (my beloved family)".



This is the first time PM Modi used the words to describe citizens as "pyare pariwarjanon" and "priya parivarjanon", describing the nation as his family. In the past, he had referred to them as "Mere Pyare deshwasiyon" (My beloved countrymen) or "Bhaiyon aur Behenon" (brothers and sisters).

In a 90-minute speech from the historic Red Fort, PM Modi stressed on the nation as a family and moving forward as one.

This was his last Independence Day speech before next year's national election. "We will come back next year if your blessings are with us," PM Modi said at the close of his Independence Day address.

For his 10th Red Fort address, PM Modi stayed true to his distinctive style statement of a vibrant safa or turban, which he has maintained since he took power in 2014.

This time, he paired his kurta, churdar and jacket with a Rajasthani bandhani print turban with a trademark long trail.