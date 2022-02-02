Goa AAP Candidates Sign 'Loyalty Affidavits', Voters Can Sue For Breach

Goa Polls: Arvind Kejriwal said his party is determined to provide an honest government in Goa.

All 40 candidates of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in Goa have signed an affidavit promising to remain loyal to the party, and work honestly if elected. "All of our candidates are honest but this affidavit is needed to assure voters that these candidates are honest," Mr Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The biggest problem with Goa's politics is the frequent defections. We want to weed it out even before people vote for our candidates," Mr Kejriwal told reporters at a press conference, where he presented the candidates and their affidavits, which are legally enforceable in case of violation.

The AAP chief said his party is determined to provide an honest government in Goa, for which ruling out defections is a key step.

Mr Kejriwal is on a four-day visit to the coastal state, where his party is trying to expand its footprint. The party had contested in the state in 2017 as well, but failed to win a single seat.

AAP the ruling party in Delhi, has promised a similar model in Goa with focus on free electricity, resumption of mining activities and employment for all in its 13-point agenda.

The party's Chief Ministerial face is lawyer and social worker Amit Palekar. The 46-year-old is from the Bhandari community, which belomgs to Other Backward Classes and comprise around 35 per cent of the state's population. He is the party's candidate from the St Cruz Assembly constituency, currently held by the state's ruling BJP.

Elections in 40 assembly seats of Goa are due on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.