In Fresh Trouble For BJP, Another Manipur MLA Resigns Within A Week

Karam Shyam resigned from the post of chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

After the resignation of Thockhom Radheshyam, the advisor to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, another BJP MLA resigns from the key government post and a dozen of disgruntled BJP MLAs camp at Delhi to meet central leaders.

Within four days of BJP MLA Thockhom Radeshyam's resignation from the Chief Minister N Biren Singh's advisor post, another BJP MLA Karam Shyam on Monday resigned from the post of chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

There might be fresh trouble brewing inside Manipur BJP with about a dozen party MLAs from the state reportedly camping at New Delhi to meet central leaders to discuss their concerns over leadership, the disgruntled group plans to ask the central leaders to either replace the Chief Minister N Biren Singh or an immediate cabinet revamp, BJP sources said.

This comes at a time when two BJP MLAs who were former ministers have resigned from their key government posts.

In his resignation letter, Karam Shyam stated that he is resigning "as he has not been assigned any responsibility as a chairman" ever since he assumed the charge of the chairmanship on November 21, 2022.

Mr Shyam was elected from the Langthabal assembly constituency.

Karam Shyam said that he had submitted many proposals to the chief minister for various developmental works of the tourism corporation but didn't get any positive response.

Mr Shyam, a former Cabinet minister in the first term of the N Biren Singh government (2017-2021) and a sitting BJP MLA, on Monday, resigned from the post of chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

Mr Shyam's resignation was a major jolt for Manipur BJP because a few days ago, another BJP leader Thockhom Radeshyam resigned from Chief Minister advisor post stating same reason for his resignation.

Mr Radheshyem, a retired super cop turned politician is also a former minister and MLA of Heirok Aseembly constituency and is a decorated former police officer. He suffered seven bullet injuries and lost three of his collegues in a deadly ambush in 1996.

Till now neither the state BJP leadership nor Chief Minister N Biren Singh have commented over the issue.