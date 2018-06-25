In Dry Bihar, 3 Die After Consuming Spirit Used For Medical Purposes In the state of Bihar, where sale of alcohol is prohibited, three people have died reportedly due to alcohol after consuming several bottles of alcohol

Bihar banned sale and consumption of alcohol two years ago



The incident took place in town police station area, where the trio Sunil Kumar, Manoj Paswan and Sonu Kumar, who were neighbors, consumed spirit used for medical purposes.



Mr Sunil had died last night itself while the remaining two deaths took place this morning, Superintendent of Police, Begusarai, Aditya Kumar said.



"We have recovered about a dozen bottles of spirit. Sunil's body was taken for post-mortem and his viscera is being sent for forensic tests," the SP said.



"Bodies of the other two deceased could not be taken for post-mortem as the bereaved family members claimed that they had been cremated," he said.



Mr Sunil's family members claimed that he had been afflicted with kidney problems and he suffered a bout of diarrhea and vomiting before collapsing. Family members of none of the deceased have confirmed that the trio had consumed alcohol, the SP said.



However, bottles of spirit were recovered from the house of Mr Manoj , who hails from Durgapur in West Bengal. He lived here with his octogenarian maternal grandmother.



Asked about reports that the number of casualties was four, one more than what was being officially confirmed, the SP said, "We had been told that eight people have died. But that appears to be a rumour. I myself toured the locality and met the residents and we can say that only three deaths have taken place".



