Shraddha Walkar Murder: Cops Find Object Possibly Used To Chop Body

Recovery of the weapon will be crucial in further investigation of the case.

Delhi police today recovered heavy and sharp cutting tools from Aftab Ameen Poonawala's flat, which they suspect might have been used to chop off Shraddha Walkar's body. After has started revealing the truth after strict interrogation, and helped the police recover vital evidence from his Chhatarpur flat, they said.

Police also recovered a heavy black polythene bag from Aftab's Gurugram workplace yesterday.

Aftab found out online that while dismembering a dead body, blood splatters can fall up to a few feet, so he kept a distance of several feet around the place where the dead body was cut into 35 pieces, police said. He also removed all blood stains with that special kind of acid, they added.

The forensics team claims that the blood stains on the clothes Aftab was wearing on the day of the murder would still be there. Both their clothes have not been found so far. Aftab has told the police that he disposed of Shraddha's bloodstained clothes in the civic garbage van.

Police have picked up all the clothes from the flat in the hope of finding some clues.

Though parts of Shraddha's body have been found in the forests in Mehrauli near the couple's flat in Chhatarpur, her severed head - which Aftab allegedly kept in a fridge for days - is missing. Several parts of her body are still missing. Ten bags of body parts were found when the police took Aftab to the forest on Tuesday.

Shraddha's mobile phone has also not been found.