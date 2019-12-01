In Delhi, Signage On Aurangzeb Lane Painted Black By Akali Dal MLA

Akali Dal members defaced the signage on Aurangzeb Lane with black ink

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa along with other Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members blackened the Aurangzeb Lane signboard in Lutyens' Delhi on Sunday and demanded removal of the Mughal emperor's name from road signages and textbooks.

Aurangzeb was a "murderer" who killed Guru Tegh Bahadur and tortured Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Mr Sirsa said.

"People need to be reminded of Aurangzeb's bloody past on Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day," Mr Sirsa said justifying his action.

The DSGMC president said the central government and states should ensure that no roads are named after Aurangzeb and that no schools and colleges should teach students about the Mughal emperor.

Akali Dal, DSGMC members demanded the "removal of Aurangzeb's name from roads, books of the country"

"It is surprising that Aurangzeb was glorified despite his atrocities on Sikh gurus. There should be a debate in the Parliament over who is responsible for this," he said.

The Mughal emperor was "systematically" glorified after Independence and not only roads were named after him, school and colleges also teach about him, Mr Sirsa said.

Mr Sirsa was accompanied by Akali Dal leader Harmeet Singh Kalka, Kulvant Singh Baarh and Vicky Mann.

Notably, in 2015, the New Delhi Municipal Council had renamed Aurangzeb Road as APJ Abdul Kalam Road, but the lane's name remained the same.