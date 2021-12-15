In Delhi, Robbery Suspect's Family Accuses Cops Of Staging Dog Fight

The Delhi Police has initiated a vigilance inquiry after the family of a robbery accused alleged that a group of policemen barged into their house and staged a dog fight there, officials said on Wednesday.

During the dog fight, the pet dog of robbery accused Prince Gill was severely wounded and succumbed to injuries, they said.

In a purported video that emerged on a social media platform, a woman could be seen pleading with a group of men, including those in police uniform, to take the pitbull dog away and spare their pet dog. In the video, the men could also be heard hurling abuses.

The matter came to light when the robbery accused said before a magistrate court that he was beaten up inside the custody.

Mr Gill made the submissions when he was produced before the court in the robbery case on December 9.

The court noted in its order that the accused's mother and wife also alleged that five of the police officials have insulted their modesty.

According to the court's order, a police enquiry has been ordered into the matter and the joint commissioner of police (Northern Range) of the Delhi Police has been asked to submit a report in connection with the allegations.

On November 18, a case under section 392 (robbery), 379 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Begumpur police station in which a person was robbed of Rs 28,000, according to the police.

On the night of December 8, the police team reached the house of the suspect in Rohini in the case of robbery based on CCTV footage but suspect Gill had locked himself within his home, police officials said.

"Despite repeated requests of the team, they (suspect's family) refused to open the door. Having no option, the team broke open the door and the pitbull of the accused started attacking the team at the behest of the accused. Another pitbull dog of a bystander entered the premises and subsequently a dog fight ensued," a senior police officer said.

The accused was later apprehended and cash worth Rs 92,000 was recovered from his residence along with the bike, helmet and fake number plates used during the commission of robbery, the police said.

Gill was previously involved in 10 cases and convicted in one case, they said.

Responding to allegations of barging inside the house of the accused with a pitbull, the police have clarified that their team does not have a pitbull dog in their Rohini police district.

Another senior police officer said a vigilance enquiry has been initiated into the matter and the medical examinations were done as per protocol.

