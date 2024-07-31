In Delhi Road Rage, Man Shoots At Family From Flyover, Kills Mother Of 2

Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify and arrest the man.

A bike almost touching his scooty and an ensuing argument enraged a man so much that he shot at a family, killing a 30-year-old woman in Delhi on Wednesday. The man fired a round from atop a flyover, not caring that it could have hit two children on the bike, one of whom was just four years old.

Police said Heera Singh was headed to Maujpur in northeast Delhi with his wife, Simranjeet Kaur, 30, and their two young sons, who are four and 12 years old, on a motorcycle when his bike almost brushed against a scooty near the Gokalpuri flyover. Mr Singh and the man on the scooty got into an argument.

While Mr Singh took the road beside the flyover, the other two-wheeler went on it but the spat continued, with both parties hurling abuses at each other. Mr Singh told the police that the man on the scooty fired a single round from the flyover - a distance of about 35 feet - which hit his wife in the suprasternal notch, or the area where the neck meets the chest.

He took his wife to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

"A case of murder is being registered and CCTV footage in the area is being scanned so we can identify and arrest the accused. Further investigation is on," said a police official.