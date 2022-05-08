In Delhi Clashes, Court Blasts Police For 'Utter Failure' To Stop March

The bail of eight people allegedly involved in the recent communal clashes at Delhi's Jahangirpuri has been rejected by a local court, which said their release may affect witnesses. The judge also reprimanded the Delhi Police for not stopping the illegal procession, saying, "prima facie it shows a failure on part of the police".

Twenty people were arrested over the violence in the northwest Delhi locality that took place during an illegal procession last month, in which eight policemen and a civilian were injured.

While denying bail, the court said the accused are well-known local criminals and hence no witnesses will come forward.

Instead of stopping the illegal procession and dispersing the crowd, the police officers were seen accompanying it on the route. The issue seems to have been simply brushed aside by the senior officers, the court said.

"The contents of the FIR itself, show that the local staff of police station Jahangirpuri, led by Inspector Rajiv Ranjan as well as other officials... were accompanying the said illegal procession on its route instead of stopping it," the judge said.

"It prima facie reflects the utter failure on the part of local police in stopping the said procession having no permission," he added.

Accountability should be fixed on the guilty officers so that such incidents do not happen in future and the police do not fail to stop illegal activities, the judge said, ordering the police chief to investigate the matter.

The violence in Jahangirpuri was one of many that broke out across four states - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal - during Ram Navami, the festival which marks the birth of Hindu God Ram.

Days later, the civic authorities in Delhi razed a part of the area despite a Supreme Court order to stop demolition.