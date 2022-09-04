In Cyrus Mistry Car Crash, Driver Was Anahita Pandole: 5 Facts On Her

The silver Mercedes was being driven by Dr Anahita Pandole, a top Mumbai gynaecologist, and Mr Mistry was seated in the back.

In January 2004, Ms Pandole in collaboration with the Bombay Parsi Panchayet started The Bombay Parsi Panchyet Fertility Project, in an effort to address the population decline being witnessed in the Parsi community. This provided fertility treatment to Parsi couples at subsidized rates and allowed them to have access to state-of-the art medical facilities.

The medical component of the Jiyo Parsi scheme evolved out of this initial fertility project with significant inputs and suggestions from Ms Pandole.

She played a key role in the ideation and formulation of the implementation methodology. She continues to guide the Jiyo Parsi team on the medical aspects.