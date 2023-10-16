In Congress 1st List For Madhya Pradesh, Focus On 'Auspicious Timing'

A top astrologer said that the digit 9 is considered a symbol of perfection (File)

The Congress released its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections at 9.09 am on the first day of Navratri - a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

KK Mishra, Chairman of Media Cell of Madhya Pradesh Congress, said that the decision to release the first list of 144 candidates was taken in view of the auspicious festival.

"Since there is no difference in politics and family life, taking care of auspicious timing is in our culture and values, this coincidence is important," he said.

A top astrologer said that the digit 9 is considered a symbol of perfection. "In Navratri, in which Navadurga is worshiped, '9' represents Navadurga's blessings," said Adya Pathak.

The BJP hit out at the Congress over the move, calling the party "double-faced". "If Congress cares so much about the Sanatana Dharma then why are they part of the INDIA alliance - which opposes the name of Lord Ram," said BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

Congress released the first list of 144 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday, fielding state unit president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who belongs to the BJP, will contest from his traditional Budhni seat.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the party has also declared candidates for 30 seats in Chhattisgarh and 55 in Telangana.