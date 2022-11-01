2 More Arrests After Kerala Woman Killed Boyfriend For Refusing To Break Up

Hours prior to her arrest, she had attempted to die by suicide. (Representational)

The Kerala police on Tuesday arrested two relatives of the woman accused of poisoning to death her 23-year-old male friend after he refused to break up with her.

A senior officer of the Crime Branch wing said the woman's mother and uncle were arrested for the offence of destruction of evidence in the case.

"We are presently taking them for evidence collection," the officer told PTI.

Greeshma (22), was arrested on Monday afternoon, a day after she confessed to having poisoned the victim -- Sharon Raj (23) -- at her residence on October 14.

Hours prior to her arrest, she had attempted to die by suicide at the Nedumangad police station when she was taken to the washroom.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital and her stomach washed. After her condition stabilised, she was arrested.

Rural SP D Silpa had also told reporters that disciplinary action would be taken against the women police personnel who were deputed to supervise the accused and had taken her to another toilet than the one designated for her.

Greeshma, who graduated from the Muslim Arts College at Thiruvithamcode in Tamil Nadu, was a university rank holder in BA English.

She was taken into custody on the night of October 30 after she confessed to having poisoned 23-year-old Sharon, a native of Parassala in the district, as her marriage was fixed with another man.

She had allegedly served an Ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to Sharon after inviting him to her house on October 14, the police said.

Sharon died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

Greeshma and Sharon's relationship ended in February, but the latter was not ready to back off from the relationship.

"Her marriage was fixed with another person. She later tried to avoid him in many ways. But since nothing worked out, she decided to eliminate him. That's what we understand from her statements," police had said.

In his dying declaration, Sharon did not mention anything about Greeshma or her role in the poisoning.

As his condition worsened, the medical college authorities had informed the police suspecting it as a medico-legal case. A magistrate recorded his statement on October 20.

Sharon's family has been alleging that the woman had given him some sort of juice or decoction in order to kill him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)