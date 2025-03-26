In Budget Speech, Punjab Minister Announces First-Ever "Drug Census"

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday presented a Rs 2.36 lakh crore budget, which focusses on tackling drug menace in the state, and allocated a whopping Rs 5,598 crore for the health sector.

No fresh taxes were imposed in the budget for financial year 2025-26. It was silent on giving monthly Rs 1,000 to women which was one of the poll promises of the AAP before coming to power.

He said the biggest threat to the progress and prosperity of Punjab is the drug problem.

"We are taking yet another landmark initiative to effectively fight the war against drugs. We have to fight this war not just with force and weapons but also scientifically through data and analysis.

"We have decided to carry out the first-ever 'drug census' in Punjab next year (fiscal). This census will cover every household of Punjab and will collect data to understand the prevalence of drugs, usage of de-addiction centres, etc, besides collecting data on socio-economic status of the people of Punjab," Mr Cheema said.

This data will be used to craft an effective and scientific strategy to eradicate the drug menace.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's visionary leadership has been the driving force behind Punjab's remarkable progress over the past three years.

Mr Cheema proposed a total budget expenditure of Rs 2,36,080 crore for FY 2025-26. The effective revenue deficit and fiscal deficit are expected to be 2.51 per cent and 3.84 per cent respectively.

Mr Cheema said the Punjab government will establish a second line of defence at border by deploying 5,000 home guards alongside BSF.

He said that for the first time in Punjab's history, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government has decided to extend the state health insurance scheme in the coming fiscal year to make it universal and cover all the 65 lakh families in Punjab.

There will be no bar or discrimination--rural or urban, rich or poor--everyone can participate in this scheme, he said.

Mr Cheema said the government is extending the insurance cover for all the families of Punjab to Rs 10 lakh per annum.

"This includes those enrolled in central government schemes too, they will get an additional top-up cover of Rs 5 lakh from the state government. Further, all families who are covered under Mukh Mantri Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana will receive a 'Sehat Card' next year through which they can avail cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in government and private hospitals across Punjab," he said.

Moreover, a budgetary allocation of Rs 5,598 crore has been provided for the health sector, an increase of ten per cent over the previous year.

To incentivise crop diversification, a new scheme covering three districts -- Bathinda, Kapurthala and Gurdaspur -- is being introduced for Kharif maize crop.

On stubble burning issue, he said it is a national concern and the Punjab government is committed to addressing it.

An allocation of Rs 9,992 crore has been made for providing power subsidy to the agriculture sector. A state-of-the-art shrimp processing unit is proposed to support farming in waterlogged areas, Mr Cheema said.

Mr Cheema said the cost of availing doorstep delivery of government services is being reduced from Rs 120 to Rs 50.

Presenting the fourth budget of the AAP government in Punjab, Mr Cheema said, Chief Minister Mann's "unwavering commitment to the welfare of our people has guided us in delivering transformative change across multiple sectors, laying a strong foundation for a prosperous and empowered Punjab".

During his speech, Mr Cheema took a dig at rival parties who ruled Punjab in the past, and alleged they have destroyed and looted the state. "..The only legacy these parties left in Punjab was that of "Udta Punjab," said Cheema targeting them on the drug issue.

An entire generation of youth is being eaten hollow from within due to drugs, he lamented adding that the AAP government's resolve is to build a "Rangla Punjab", a Punjab that is inclusive, progressive, and brimming with opportunity for all.

"That is why the theme of this budget is going to be 'Badalda Punjab' (changing Punjab)," he said as he presented the roadmap to be undertaken across various sectors in FY2025-26.

According to the Advance Estimates provided by Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Punjab's economy is on a strong growth trajectory, registering an impressive 9 per cent growth in the current year, he said.

Mr Cheema also announced a 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme' under which funds will be spent on the "most important local everyday developmental needs" of the people of a district.

"The fund will be administered by Deputy Commissioners and will be spent based on the recommendation of MLAs, community organisations, citizen groups and public spirited people of that district," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)