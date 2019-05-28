Days After Poll Results, Mayawati's Party Leader, His Nephew Killed In UP

Haji Ahsan, 55, was at his office in UP's Bijnor district when two men came inside and opened fire.

A leader from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and his nephew were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, just 150 km from Delhi, in the latest incident of post-poll violence in the state.

Haji Ahsan, 55, was at his office this afternoon with his 28-year-old nephew Shadab when two men came inside and opened fire, police said. Three men are believed to be involved in the shooting.

"One of the three men waited outside the office, while two moved in with a pistol hidden in a sweet box. They opened fire at Haji Ahsan and when his nephew tried to stop them, they shot at him too. Both of them died," a police officer said.

While investigation is underway, "no personal enmity angle has emerged in the case so far," police said. Police are searching for the killers in teams, they said.

This is the third attack against the workers of political parties since the election result was declared on May 23.

A former village head in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, who worked closely with BJP leader Smriti Irani during her Lok Sabha campaign, was shot dead on Sunday. Amethi - a bastion of the Gandhi family for decades - had voted out Rahul Gandhi, its three-time lawmaker, this time and opted for Ms Irani.

Yesterday, Samajwadi Party leader and former lawmaker Kamlesh Balmiki was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.