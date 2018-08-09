In Bihar Shelter Home Case, CBI Demands Brajesh Thakur's Medical Report

Bihar shelter home rapes: Brajesh Thakur sports a grin while being taken to the jail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has demanded detailed medical report of Brajesh Thakur, the key accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, from Muzaffarpur jail's doctor.



Mr Thakur, who was arrested on June 2 by the Bihar police in the case, has been resting at a hospital ward inside the Muzaffarpur jail. He reportedly complained of a backache, severe diabetes and heart problem.

An FIR was registered against him on May 31. He is on a judicial custody as the POCSO court reportedly denied to grant his custody to the police.

On August 8, the CBI froze the bank accounts of Mr Thakur for further investigation in the case.

Advertisement

The shelter home case was uncovered around three months ago after a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in April revealed that the inmates were allegedly sexually abused.