In Bihar, 400 Students Take Class 12 Exam In Car Headlights

The exam went on till 8 pm at the Maharaja Harendra Kishore college.

Students sit in the open for their Class 12 exams with car headlights as their only source of light in a building without electricity, in a video from Bihar, which has struggled with cheating scandals and exam violations for years.

In an examination centre at Bihar's Motihari, over 400 students took their Hindi exam - Class 12 (Intermediate) exam -- in the light of car headlights on Monday.

In the second part of exams that day, which was from 1.45 pm to 5 pm, students allegedly did not get their answer sheets until 4.30 pm because of last-minute confusion in seating. Protests and chaos broke out at the centre and the police were called in.

Senior police officers arrived with a large number of policemen to tackle the situation.

It was dark by the time the students settled down for their exam. But there was no electricity at the centre, which led to some more turmoil.

Finally, generators were hired and parents who had cars switched on their headlights so students could at least sit on the corridor outside and write the exam.

A top district official has ordered an inquiry into what went wrong.