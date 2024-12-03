In Big Breakthrough, Centre Agrees To Give 95% Quota To Locals In Ladakh Gazetted Officers' Posts

Centre has in-principle agreed to reserve 95 per cent gazetted officers' posts for locals in Ladakh

In a big breakthrough, the Centre has in-principle agreed to reserve 95 per cent gazetted officers' posts for locals in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"It's big news for the people of Ladakh. People have been praying for some good news from this meeting and now their prayers have been answered. The MHA has agreed to reserve 95 per cent gazetted officers' jobs for locals," Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan told NDTV.

According to him, the finer details about how it is going to be implemented will be discussed in the next meeting on January 15.

"We were very straightforward with MHA officials and took up issues concerning youth and employment, and we have been assured that our concerns are genuine and will be addressed," he said, referring to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"On the details whether we would get a separate Public Service Commission or will it be merged with Jammu and Kashmir are going to be worked out in the next meeting. But this meeting was good and our voices were heard by ministry officials," former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang told NDTV.

According to him, as soon as the meeting began, a list of doables were discussed.

"There are over 400 posts vacant, and we have been assured they would go to the people of Ladakh and tribals here," Mr Chhewang said.

After months of the stalled dialogue, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), an amalgam of social, political, trade, students and religious groups from Ladakh, met Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and MHA officials.

The delegation has been seeking statehood for Ladakh to ensure people's participation in governance, administrative efficiency, better governance, and economic development.

Their second demand includes pushing for Ladakh's inclusion under the 6th Schedule for greater autonomy, cultural identities, environmental preservation, and protection of tribal rights.

They are also urging for setting up a public service commission for Ladakh and expedited recruitment of gazetted officers to address administrative needs.

As far as separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil are concerned, that has been stalled as the Centre has made it clear that this can be discussed only after the 2026 Census.

The Centre also proposed to work on a draft to ensure "constitutional safeguards" to preserve the land and culture of Ladakh, and agreed to declare Urdu and Bhoti the official languages of Ladakh. The MHA proposed to review 22 pending laws to address local concerns, empowerment, and wildlife areas.