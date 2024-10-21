In Assam Shocker, Man Kept Mother's Decomposed Body In House For 3 Months

The incident has shocked the city

A chilling incident has come to light in Assam's Guwahati, where the skeletal remains of a decomposed body of an elderly woman were found inside a house. The body has been identified as Purnima Devi, 75. The police said it is suspected she died three months ago in the house in Guwahati's Jyotikuchi neighbourhood.

Devi was living with her son, Jaydeep Dey, who is reportedly suffering from a mental illness, their neighbours said.

The police also believe Mr Dey had been living with his mother's skeleton for several months before the body was found.

Following the discovery of the body, Mr Dey was detained by the police on Sunday night for questioning. Forensic experts and a police team have combed through the house.

An autopsy of the skeletal remains was scheduled to be conducted today. The police are also questioning Mr Dey's maternal uncle and grandmother in connection with the case.

Local authorities from Fatasil police station and a magistrate also went to the house. The incident has shocked the city.

"The son was mentally unwell and his behaviour was weird and aggressive, which was why many people did not talk to them," a neighbour said.

"When his father was alive, he abused him as well. He used to scold his mother if she came out to talk to anyone and for the last few months he always kept the house locked," the neighbour alleged.

Another neighbour said Mr Dey told some people that his mother was fine and she was not interested in coming out of the house. To others, Mr Day said his mother was unwell and so wouldn't come out, the second neighbour said.

"Dey told me his mother had passed away. All these contradictory versions led us to doubting him and we alerted his relatives, who called the police," the neighbour said.

A police officer said Mr Dey told them his mother died three months ago, but he could not tell anyone as he was unwell and there was no relatives nearby.

"We will investigate and find out what exactly happened," the officer said.