In Assam, Encroachers Use Bulldozers On Own Homes Before Eviction Drive

In what is seen as the Ground Zero impact of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's unrelenting eviction drives against illegal settlers on government land, groups of alleged encroachers in Assam's Nagaon district have begun demolishing their own homes and shops to avoid a large-scale eviction drive scheduled for August 27.

The people used bulldozers to demolish their own houses and shops allegedly constructed illegally on government land.

The eviction notice, issued by the district administration, targets illegal settlements on government land in Batadrava and Alitangani mouzas, including grazing reserves and designated market areas.

"We are happy that the people are vacating the land on their own," said Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.

He said a month ago, they had served notices to the people occupying government land, asking them to vacate. They requested for a month's time, which was allowed.

Then they asked for three more days, which was also allowed.

"From this morning, they started demolishing their own houses and shops and vacating the land which they illegally occupied," he said. "It was a good thing at least that they understood that they have illegally encroached on government land and they have to vacate it," he added.

Altogether, 56 families are there in the Batadrava area and they have been given as much time as they need to vacate the place, Mr Sarma said.

"If anyone doesn't want to leave the place, we have to carry out the eviction drive. We do not want to evict people. But if they illegally encroach on government land, it is our duty to free the land," Mr Sarma added.

The government has already deployed a strong police team to the affected sites. The teams have been conducting flag marches.