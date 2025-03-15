In Assam, Amit Shah Praises PM Modi For Restoring Peace, Slams Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new premises of Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam's Dergaon, during a three-day visit to the northeastern state and Mizoram.

Spread over 340 acres, the 'Lachit Barphukan Police Academy' is being refurbished at an estimated cost of Rs 1,024 crore in two phases. The Rs 167.4-crore first phase includes a five-story building housing smart classrooms, weapon stimulator, research labs and administrative offices, among other facilities, besides a museum and a modern parade ground.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Lachit Barphukan was a great warrior who defeated the Mughals and drove them back to Delhi. Today, an Assam Police Academy was inaugurated in his name at Dergaon with all modern technologies."

"I was seven-years-old when I got to know about Lachit Barphukan for the first time in school, but till graduation we never read any where about the great general. Now, his life story is printed and taught in the country in 23 languages," said Amit Shah.

He said, "When the three phases of work end, with a spending Rs 1,050 crore, this academy will become the best in the country. I had come to Assam as a youth activist, and during Congress rule I had to spent seven days in a jail in Assam."

"In the PM Modi regime, Assam has started to walk on the way to peace, we have several peace accord and over 10,000 youth have left insurgency. Once Assam was known for unrest and insurgency, now Assam would be known as the place which will have India's first semi-conductor unit," Shah stated.

Shah further added, "PM Modi government will spent Rs 3 lakh crore on infrastructure development in Assam. People from other parts of the country will come for jobs here."

"Under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma is getting investments of Rs 5,000 lakh crores," the Home Minister said.

Criticising the Congress, Amit Shah said, "I want to ask the Congress why Assam was allowed to burn in the fire of unrest, insurgency and why there were no efforts to bring peace and development."

"Once the Assam police was fighting insurgency, and now it is busy in public service. The way you have supported BJP in every election, whenever we contested, you have given us big victories," Shah said.