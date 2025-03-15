In Actor Ranya Rao Case, Probe Agency Points To Police Protocol Officer's Role

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has stated in the court that the Karnataka Police Protocol Officer was used in the gold smuggling racket involving actress Ranya Rao.

In its argument against giving bail to Ms Rao, the central agency told the Special Court for Economic Offences that the accused had travelled to Dubai 27 times since January this year.

Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao.

"The investigation till date has unearthed the sophisticated methodology used in smuggling the gold, usage of State Police Protocol Officer to bypass security, Hawala Transaction to transfer the funds from India to Dubai to purchase gold, involvement of larger syndicate," the DRI contended.

After these arguments, the court declined bail to Ranya Rao on Friday.

Judge Vishwanath C Gowdar, who presided over the Special Court for Economic Offences, took note of DRI's contentions.

"In the case on hand, the accused No 1 (Ranya Rao) possessing Resident Identity Card of UAE and having history of traveled to Dubai on 27 occasions since January 2025, is another factor which does not incline the court to extend discretionary relief of granting bail to accused," the court said while rejecting her bail petition.

The DRI also said the investigation was under progress to examine international links.

It stated that Ms Rao had not cooperated during the investigation in the custody.

"It is also specifically contended that the alleged offence is cognizable, non-bailable, and punishable with imprisonment up to seven years," the court observed in its order copy.

The DRI pointed out that the offence committed in this case has serious ramifications affecting the fabric of Indian economy and security.

The Court said, "The remand applications placed on record at this stage of proceedings, disclose the conspiracy hatched by the accused No1 (Ranya) by colluding with State Police Protocol Officer".

"The arguments of the complainant Agency as to the usage of Hawala transaction for transfer of money from India to Dubai and also the International links being forthcoming as per the preliminary investigation is also a factor which inclines this court to hold the accused." The Judge also said that the accused is capable of manipulating and tampering with the evidence as well as witnesses, which consequently hampers the very trial in the case on hand.

"The apprehension of the complainant as to the accused No.1 will throttle the witnesses and flee away from the process of court cannot be ruled out at this juncture," the court observed.

It further stated that prima facie at this juncture, the allegations against Ranya Rao are very much forthcoming and the concealment of the gold by her in the form of gold bars while traveling is very much transpiring her intention.

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai, following which searches were conducted at her residence and officials said that gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash were also recovered.

Besides DRI, the Enforcement Directorate as well as the CBI are also probing the matter simultaneously.

In addition, the Karnataka government on March 10 appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe the role of Ramachandra Rao, if any, in the alleged gold smuggling activity of his stepdaughter Ranya.

The government had also ordered CID to investigate lapses and dereliction of duty by the police officers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.

However, within hours of passing the order, it was withdrawn.

