In A New Office Bearers List, AAP Announces Third Gender Wing For Delhi

Councilor Bobi Kinnar has been made state president of the Third Gender Wing for Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its third list of office bearers for the "state of Delhi" on Tuesday.

For the first time, AAP created Third Gender Wing for Delhi. Councilor Bobi Kinnar from Sultanpuri, Delhi has been made state president of the Third Gender Wing.

State President, vice president and state secretary of various wings have been appointed for Delhi region. AAP has made six state joint secretaries for the state of Delhi.

AAP has appointed nine state presidents, three state vice presidents, three state secretaries, six state joint secretaries, and 44 district secretaries.

Mohinder Goyal has been appointed as state president of the AAP's trade wing, while Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was selected as the state president of the Purvanchal Wing.

Pankaj Gupta has been appointed as the state president of Youth Wing and Sarika Chaudhary is the state president of the Women wing.

Sanjeev Nasiar has been appointed the state president of the Legal wing.

Dinesh Bhardwaj was appointed state president of Sports Wing, as per AAP notification.

